ROSEVILLE — Paul Eugene Orr, 75, of Roseville, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. He was born in Hancock County on Oct. 2, 1945, to the late Paul and Josie Orr. He retired from Century Aluminum after 39 years and was a member of Boling Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved reading, traveling and watching Westerns.
Paul was preceded also in death by his wife, Lois Orr; and grandson Alex Orr.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Orr of Owensboro and Edward Orr of Reynolds Station; grandsons Joshua and Ryan Orr; granddaughter Ashlee Orr; and aunt and uncle Carlton and Elizabeth Harris.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Boling Chapel United Methodist Church with burial in Boling Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and from noon until service time Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502 or Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
