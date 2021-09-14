Paul Franklin Bennett, 85, of Owensboro, was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Preceding him in death are his parents, Bloomer and Beatrice Bennett; siblings, Carol Krehbiel, Rita Bennett, Martin Bennett and Terry Bennett; and his wife of many years and the mother of his children, Joyce Bennett.
Paul was a graduate of Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. His favorite subjects were math and Latin. He enjoyed playing cards, bird watching, cheering for the University of Louisville sports teams, collecting shells, rocks and coins, reading, listening and singing along to Big Band Era music, traveling and storytelling. He loved his family and always wanted to give them something. He had a big and kind heart.
He will be missed by his children, David (Michele) Bennett, of Lexington, Jeff (Cheryl) Bennett, of Silver Springs, Maryland, Laura (Danny) Casey, of Owensboro, and Karen (Glenn) Hite, of Centertown; his grandchildren, Noah, Katherine, Caroline, Carley, T.J., Carrie, Adam, Mason, Logan, Cameron, Kyle, Nick, Cody, Jordan, Shelby and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Caleb, Toby, Reagan, Jaden, Amira, NaVana, BraVen and Dylan; his longtime companion, Dolores Kirk; and several nieces and nephews.
Cardinal Cremation Society is handling his arrangements. To honor his wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately. Others may choose to watch a sunset, go stargazing, feed some birds, tell a story to a child, or go eat some pie at Lizzie’s Diner (his favorite).
Thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky for the care he received.
Commented