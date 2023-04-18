GREENVILLE — Paul “Herky” Hinrichs, 97, of Greenville, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Owensboro Heath Muhlenburg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was a minister and, at one time, a professional baseball player.
Survivors: wife, Frances Hinrichs, and children, Mark Hinrichs, Rebecca (Willard) Keith, Heidi (James) Hilleson, and Angela (J.D.) Ecrement.
Service: June 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Chesterfield, Missouri.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
