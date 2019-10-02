Paul I. Estep Jr., 61, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home. He was born March 10, 1958, on a British merchant ship vessel traveling between New York and London, England to the late Paul Sr. and Josephine Flynn Estep.
In keeping with his father's Air Force postings in London and Langley, Paul was raised in London, England, Newport News, Virginia, and Hampton Roads, Virginia. Upon Paul Sr. leaving the Air Force to work for the University of Evansville, the family moved to Newburgh, Indiana in 1965. Paul was a 1976 graduate of Castle High School and a computer science graduate of the University of Evansville. He worked as a civilian software engineer for the Air Force at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah with the 4545th Test Group and later transferred to the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base in Palmdale, California, to work on the F-117 at the Lockheed-Martin Skunk Works. Upon retiring, Paul returned to the area to live in Newburgh, Indiana000, and then Owensboro. He was involved in local Republican politics, running for the House of Representatives in 2010.
Paul is survived by his brother, Chris Estep of Newburgh, Indiana; a sister, Kathy Wilcockson of Owensboro; another brother, Kent Estep of Los Angeles, California; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The committal service for Paul Estep will be 11 a.m. Friday in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
