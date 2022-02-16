Paul I. Haynes, 89, of Philpot, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late Newman I. and Mary Ruth Montgomery Haynes.
Paul was often called “Paul I”. He worked on the family farm growing up, and at the age of 20, he joined the Army. Thirty-eight plus years later, he retired from the military under the 100th Division from Fort Knox.
Paul spent his retirement years with his son, working on their family farm. He was a longtime member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. The military was a great part of his life, along with being a loving husband, a wonderful dad, and a caring grandfather. Paul is now serving with an army of angels in Heaven, doing what he so loved to do, farming and looking down, still protecting us all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Haynes.
Paul is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Anna Marie Haynes; a son, Jerome Paul Haynes; granddaughter, Kelsey Marie Haynes; brothers, Jimmy Haynes, Robert Haynes, Edward Haynes, Frankie Haynes; sisters, Helen Ward and Regina Mayfield; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18th at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E 4th St, Owensboro, KY 42303.
