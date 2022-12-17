BEAVER DAM — Paul Jackson Boone, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, with his family by his side under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Beaver Dam to the late William Leonard and Marjorie Dowell Boone. Mr. Boone retired from Peabody and was a member of UMWA. He was also a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carole Lindsey Boone, Jan. 12, 2000; sister, Alleen McConnell; and father-in-law, CB Lindsey.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two children, Terry Jackson (Patricia) Boone of Cookeville, Tennessee and Sandy (Terry) Fulkerson of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Jonathon Fulkerson, Terra Hollingsworth, Matthew Boone, and Lance Boone; four great-grandchildren, Sylar, Koraline, Samuel, and Jude; mother-in-law, Rava Lindsey; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. John Cashion officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mr. Boone’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented