Paul Jacobs, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center. He was born at home in Pippa Passes, Knott County Nov. 2, 1937, to the late Ethel and Marion Jacobs. Paul was a Navy Veteran having served on the aircraft carrier USS Randolph. As a boy he often rode the family mule, Tom, which was the subject of many stories.
He worked as a machinist at Rockwell International for 28 years before retirement. He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, and doing farm work.
Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Jacobs and Bobby Jacobs, and sister, Vivian Eyer.
He is survived by his son, Marty (Rita) Jacobs; daughter, Paula (Tim) Licato; grandchildren, Samantha Licato, Matthew Jacobs, Nathan (Lexi) Jacobs, and Daniel Jacobs; brother, Merle Jacobs; sisters, Ivalee Kirby, Claudia Skelly, and Irene Slone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
