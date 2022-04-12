Paul Johnson, 87, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Owensboro on April 10, 1934, to the late Hazel Earl Johnson and L.M. Johnson.
Paul attended high school at Daviess County High School and graduated in 1951 and was an outstanding basketball player, scoring 51 points in one game. When he was in the Army stationed in Germany, he started a basketball team and was very successful.
Paul joined the Army in 1953 and served 20 years in the 11th Airborne Division (Ft. Campbell) and later the U.S. Army Special Forces 1st, 5th, 6th and 7th group (Fort Bragg). He served three tours in Vietnam and Laos. Paul was awarded the Purple Heart, three Army Commendation Medals, Army Air Medal, Vietnamese Special Forces Honorary Jump Wings, Thai Parachutist Wings, two Combat Infantryman Badges, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, numerous good conduct medals, and a letter of commendation. Paul completed Special Warfare School, Military Justice Academy, Explosive Ordnance School, Map Compiling School, Psychological Warfare Battalion, U.S. Navy Dive School, HALO qualified, and Intelligence Analysts. He retired as an E-8 Master Sergeant.
In 1964, Paul married Joyce C. Johnson in the Post Chapel at Fort Bragg. In 1965, his daughter Paula was born. He retired in 1973 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Paul worked in the heating and air conditioning field before starting a garage door business called S&R Garage Door Company and later retired permanently in 1999.
In retirement, he enjoyed gardening and spent many hours volunteering at Cape Fear Botanical Gardens in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He became a master gardener and loved growing hostas. His backyard in Fayetteville was said to have around 75 different hosta varieties. Paul spent many years in horse barns and at horse shows with his daughter, Paula. He loved gardening and deep-sea fishing with his best friend, Pat Ross. Paul was a jack of all trades and would help anyone who needed it. In 2010, he moved from Fayetteville to Fredericksburg, Virginia with his wife Joyce and spent all his time spoiling his grandson, Nicholas. You could find Paul either in his garden, making bluebird houses, feeding the birds, or in fellowship with other veterans. He loved volunteering every Thursday at the American Legion Post 320 for Bingo night. Paul will be greatly missed and was a true American hero.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce C. Johnson; mother, Hazel E. Johnson; father, Leroy M. Johnson; and brothers, Hubert Johnson and J.W. Bailey.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula J. Kallay (Nicholas), Phuong T. “Maria” Khong (Tin), and Cynthia Johnson; grandchildren, Nicholas Paul Kallay, Angela H. Khong, Joe Do, and Joseph M. Khong; nephew, Jeffrey Fout; sister, Ruby N. Martin (George); brother, Moses Johnson (Shirley); and extended family members.
The family would like to send a very special thank you to Cardinal Village’s staff and to the Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320.
A memorial service to honor Paul’s life and military service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Interment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, at a later date. De Oppresso Liber!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 320, Spotsylvania, Virginia.
