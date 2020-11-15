GREENVILLE — Paul Lynn Clardy, 77, of Greenville, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mr. Clardy was born Jan. 19, 1943, in Greenville. He retired from Peabody Coal Co. after 32 years. He was an avid New York Yankee’s fan and had a part in organizing the Muhlenberg County Christian Softball League in the early 1970s, in which he was very dedicated. He was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church.
Mr. Clardy was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucille Clardy; and brothers Barry and Larry Clardy.
He is survived by his son, Dale (Penny) Clardy of Greenville; grandson Thad Clardy of Greenville; and extended family Shirley Wyatt, Lori (Ricky) Page and Leslie Page.
There will be no services per his wishes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Gideons International. Envelopes available at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
