Paul Martin Hamilton, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home. He was born July 20, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Martin Wilson Hamilton and June Taylor Hamilton, who survives.
After graduating from Daviess County High School in 1969, Paul went to work for National Southwire Aluminum and soon after was drafted into the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Jane Karen DeArmond, and they began their long journey together at Fort Monroe, Virginia. After completing two years of service as a military policeman, they returned to Owensboro and started their family. Paul went back to work for NSA, where he would eventually retire after 43 years of service. Paul was an active hobbyist and many days could be found in his workshop, working with electronics and building model airplanes. He also enjoyed travel, cherishing his many trips with best friends, Randall and Cathy Sandage.
The couple enjoyed countless adventures together. However, Paul’s happy place was the Monterey and Carmel areas of the coast of California. An avid golfer, Paul developed his passion for the game as a teenager in high school when he took his first job in the clubhouse at Ben Hawes. Observing everything he could from the club pro, he went on to become an accomplished golfer, still shooting in the 60s until his final days, and finally getting his hole-in-one in recent years. Paul’s happiest moments in life were those spent with his four grandchildren and with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Hamilton.
In addition to his mother, June Hamilton, Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane DeArmond Hamilton; son Ryan Hamilton (Julie) of Owensboro; daughter Kristen Hamilton (Austin) of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Cameron Carlton, Callie Carlton, Hadley Hamilton and Peyton Hamilton; siblings Pat Hamilton (Agnes) of Lexington, Steve Hamilton of Florida, Pamela Hamilton Lucky (Jeff) of El Paso, Texas, and Jeff Hamilton (Rene) of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Barry Bivens officiating and his nephew, Jared Lucky, from Stanford, California, singing. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
