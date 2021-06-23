Paul Michael Hagan, 34, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on Jan. 24, 1987, to William and Lisa Allen Hagan. Paul had a true passion for the outdoors. He loved spending time fishing and camping. Paul especially adored his little dog, Buddy.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James Norman Hagan Sr.; his grandmother, Doris Hagan; and his aunt, Rosa Lynn Robertson.
Along with his parents, Paul is survived by his brothers, Mark (Lilly) Hagan and John Hagan; his niece, Calla; his nephews, Seth and Billy; his grandfather, James Earl Allen; and his grandmother, Donna R. Allen.
Services will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Relevant Faith Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 4 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
