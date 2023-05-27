Paul “Mike” Yeckering, 72, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 10, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Martin Lawrence Yeckering and Carmel Ruth (Byrne) Yeckering. Mike worked at Winn Dixie for 25 years before beginning his 25 year career at Moonlite Bar-b-q Inn. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Oliver and two brothers, Ray and Anthony Yeckering.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Debbie Yeckering; daughter, Karla Copeland (Chris); son, Mike Yeckering (Ruth); grandchildren, Brooklynn Harrington (Taylor), Bradley Yeckering (Brooke Derby), Jacob Yeckering, and C.J. Copeland; great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Kylar Harrington; sister, Sandy Sims (Jeff); brothers, Pat Yeckering (Judy), Steve Yeckering (Marla), Tom Yeckering, and Bryan Yeckering (Dee); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mike will be noon Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mike Yeckering may be left at www.glenncares.com.
