CHENAULT — Paul Mitchell, 72, of Chenault died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a farmer.
Survivors: wife, Sue Robbins Mitchell; son, Justin William Mitchell; daughters, Shannon Leigh Mitchell, Jessica Lacey Mangum, and Alayna Angela Mitchell-Dowell; brother, James Gordon Mitchell; and sisters, Anna Carol McLaughlin, Sue Strait, and Alice Catherine Macey.
Service: Noon Friday, August 12, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Theresa Cemetery in Rhodelia. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
