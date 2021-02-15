Paul Murphy, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 3, 1972, in Louisville, to Kenneth Murphy and Paula Stephenson. Paul was employed at Canteen Service as a maintenance manager. He loved motorcycle rides, treasure hunting, watching football and rock-&-roll.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jenny Murphy; and paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Rose Murphy.
He is survived by his wife, Tracie Ryan Murphy; mother, Paula Stephenson; father, Kenneth Murphy; two half-sisters, Brenda Gray and Lora Murphy; maternal grandmother, Patricia Schroader; maternal grandfather, Lee Schroader; mother-in-law, Carol Ryan; father-in-law, Bill Ryan (Ellen); brother-in-law, Joey Ryan (Beth); sister-in-law, Angel Estes (Sam); aunts, Donna Schroader, Joyce Derrington, and Kathy Murphy; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Phoenix, Piper, and Paco.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
