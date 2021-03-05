Paul R. Coomes, 84, of Owensboro, passed away March 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Oct. 17, 1936, to the late James Sylvester and Lillian Wathen Coomes. Paul was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. He was a Catholic High School graduate and went on to study at Brescia College and Kentucky Wesleyan. Paul worked as a tobacco buyer for American Tobacco Company and later worked at Big Rivers Agri Supply where he retired. He enjoyed NFL football, SEC basketball, horse racing and golf. He also passed time by working around his pool and drinking coffee at Deloris’s with the Dirty Dozen.
Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Coomes and sister, Doris Ann Coomes.
He is survived by his wife, who he married in 1961, Jane Coomes; children, Sarah Ebelhar (P.J.), Randy Coomes (Dinah), Susan Booth (Brad), Chris Coomes (Melanie), Curt Coomes and Jonathon Coomes (Melissa); 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren;
sister, Jacque Hammond
and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or Funeral Mass for Mr. Coomes shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Passionist Nuns, St. Vincent De Paul at Blessed Mother, or the Carmel Home.
