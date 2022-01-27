Paul “Ralph” Thomas, 84, of Owensboro, passed away January 25, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born May 6, 1937, in Waverly, to the late Jesse Sr. and Pearl Hancock Thomas. Ralph graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1956. He was a retired boilermaker with the Local 40. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, on the Owensboro Police Department for six years, volunteered with St. Vincent DePaul, and was in the construction business. There are many homes and businesses in and around Owensboro that have profited from his expertise. Ralph was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, participating in the Men’s Club and was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He went on many mission trips and used his construction expertise to teach the youth on each one. Ralph loved his children and grandchildren and was always getting them and himself in trouble with his antics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son of eight days, Billy Joe Thomas on March 26, 1966; his son-in-law, Richard Byrd; his brothers, Jesse Thomas Jr., Jerome Thomas, Hilary Thomas, Billy Thomas, and Marion Thomas; his sisters, Virginia Payne Raley and Thelma Clark; his sister-in-law, Kathryn Thomas; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Funsch.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Carr Thomas; his sons, Larry (Mary Evelyn) Thomas, of Louisville, and Bob (Thelia) Thomas, of Owensboro; his daughters, Sandy (George) Fleming, of Owensboro, and Jeannie Byrd, of Springfield, TN; his grandchildren, Kristin (Mike) Owen, Brian Hagan, John Johnson, Nolan (Ashley) Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Ross Fleming, Jessica Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Jeremy Thomas, and Joanna Thomas; 5 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ed Thomas, Dick (Dorothy) Thomas, and Len (Linda) Thomas; his sisters, Rita (Joe) Ballard and Rosetta Funsch; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The boilermaker rights for Mr. Thomas will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and prayers at 7 p.m. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Ralph requested that no one wear a suit or tie to his services, please come as you are.
The Thomas family would like to thank their Hospice nurse, Sara Hicks, for the kindness and compassion she showed Ralph and his family during this difficult time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
