Paul “Randy” Raley, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 26, 1958, to the late Joseph Sr. and Dorothy Jean Hall Raley. Randy was a self-employed mechanic. Randy was his own person who always had a good story to tell and was always looking for ways to help people. Randy had a talent for carpentry and working on vehicles, and he adored his dog.
Along with his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph “Jr.” Raley.
Randy is survived by his uncles, Kenneth Raley and Jerry Hall; his aunts, Imogene Massimino and Eunice Williams; his best friend, Shawn McKay; and numerous close friends and cousins.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Father Joe Schoettle officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
