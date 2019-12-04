LIVERMORE -- Paul Richard Aldridge, 57, of Livermore, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 16, 1962, in Daviess County to the late Paul B. "Knob" and Emma Jean Tinnell Aldridge. Rick worked as a construction worker. He was a wonderful brother and uncle and enjoyed working on cars and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Gish.
Survivors include his brother, Chris Aldridge; sister Debbie Sapp; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
