Paul Richard Hayden Sr., 83, born Feb. 6, 1938, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He was born in Daviess County one of 14 children; he was an accountant and a member of Immaculate Parish. Richard was a daily communicant and attended Eucharist adoration at the Carmel Home for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and William G. Hayden; his brothers, Julian Hayden, Gerald Hayden, D. Rudy Hayden, Charles Hayden, Newt Hayden, J. Jolly Hayden and Michael Hayden; and sisters Thelma Jo McGowan and Theresa Ward.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Mulligan Hayden; two sons, Paul Richard (Kimberly) Hayden Jr. and Kevin (Michelle) Hayden; and one daughter, Suzanne (John) Caudill, all of Owensboro. He is the grandfather of 11 grandchildren, Brent (Stephanie) Hayden, Blake (Rachel) Hayden, Tess Hayden, Joseph Hayden, Mary Kate Hayden, Sarah Beth Caudill and Katherine Caudill, all of Owensboro, Danielle (Ryan) Grae, of Destin, Florida, Josh (Victoria) Hayden of Lexington, Jake Hayden of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jackson Caudill of Louisville.
There are two surviving great-grandchildren, Finn and Conner Hayden. He was also survived by Mary Charlotte Burch of Evansville, Indiana, Sue Hayden and Jane Cloud; and one brother, Donald Hayden, all of Louisville, KY.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday followed by prayers and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home before a service at Immaculate Church starting at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Donations are to be sent to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolences with the family of Richard Hayden and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented