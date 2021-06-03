Dear family and friends, please share in our loss of a remarkable man, our father, Paul Richard Johnson. Dad passed on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. Well into his 90th year, he passed peacefully embraced into the arms of our mother, his bride, Sarah Jane, and our sister, Cindy, along with all the loved ones who preceded him. He was born August 6, 1930, to the late Richard and Mary Catherine Johnson. Paul was a longtime member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and served our country for 4 years, based at Ft. Campbell. Paul’s legacy was immense, and we welcome you to celebrate his memorial with us.
Dad blessed our community with his kind and generous support to family and friends and the clients he served as a senior agent with Allstate for over 40 years. Time refined the sweetness of his soul, like fine wine, he mellowed with age. Even as his health began to fail, his contagious smile and relentless charm remained. Dad had the courage to serve the emotional needs of those who cared for him by disarming concern with sweetness and laughter. Our family wishes to extend our gratitude to the staff of Wellington Parc, who preserved his dignity and happiness in his frail final days.
Thank you, Heavenly Father, for blessing us all with our memories of mom and dad. May God give us the grace to reunite once again…eternally.
Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Jane Johnson and their daughter, Cynthia Louise Wells; his brothers, Claude Johnson, Joseph Johnson, David Johnson, John Johnson, and Joseph “Rock” Johnson; and his sisters, Ruby Wahler, Ethel Allen, Mary Stone, Pearl Porter, Mary Catherine Thompson, and Ann Jean Bender.
He is survived by his children, Ed (Donna) Johnson, Sarah (Tom) Jecker, Tom Johnson (Colien Haddock), Sharon (Keith) Volk, Karen (Michael) Curtis, William “Billy Joe” (Shawn) Johnson, and Patty (P.J.) McDougal; his grandchildren, P.J. Johnson, Chase Johnson, Tyler Wells, Janie Edelen, Stephanie Carter, Cindy Bush, Lauren Ashby, Kelly McLevaine, Kimberly Ipox, Kris McLevaine, Meagan Estes, Shaun Curtis, Brian Curtis, Chloe Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Clark McDougal, and Allie McDougal; his step-grandchildren, Jonathan Keller and Christopher Keller; his 15 great-grandchildren and two on the way; and his 6 step-great grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 11am Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3pm until 7pm Friday and from 10am until 10:30am Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend services for Mr. Johnson shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Goodfellows Club, 401 Frederica Street Suite B-203, Owensboro, KY 42301; or to St. Vincent de Paul, 200 East 18th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Paul Johnson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
