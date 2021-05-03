LIFE/WORK
In grandeur celebration of the life of Paul Davidson commemoration is in order as follows: On June 20, 1928, in Whitesville, Paul Samuel Davidson was born to Finn and Mildred Davidson, the youngest of 11 siblings. Raised in Whitesville and educated in both Whitesville and Owensboro schools, he was a curious youngster never to be held down. Known for being a good and loving dad, a hard worker, and a loyal friend, he would lend his last joule of energy towards helping a family member, friend, coworker, or whomever he met. Spanning a 40-year career in the American railroad industry, he retired to a full-time life of farming, raising the best vegetables, growing award-winning tobacco, and smoking the best country ham in the county. Beyond the farm he became an avid bowler and bowled regularly in a men’s league and at family outings. A true competitive sport, he never turned down a challenge on the lane. After winning City/Regional tournaments, he secured a bid in the 2006 U.S. Pro Bowler’s Association competition in Reno, Nevada, where he captured the bronze title in the Super Senior’s Championship Tourney. As a noted friendly gentleman of the town, he secured a railroad train caboose that was installed in the city park in his honor along with August 19, 2007, being proclaimed “Paul Davidson Day” by the mayor of Whitesville. Nothing fancied him better than to sit and humor you with a story of he and his siblings’ upbringing, or an event he could recall with crystal clear accuracy that happened on his job. He retained endless stories and an amazing memory that never failed him.
STYLE
A man of dapper style and finesse, he dressed to the nines (courtesy of his better half) and was camera-ready at the drop of a hat. And to mention hats…he donned a stylish brim for nearly every occasion. Never shy in the moment, if you put on the right tune, Superstition by Stevie Wonder, his feet if not he, would be in motion. More core to his spiritual being his signature song was “Walk With Me,” which he would sing often times. Driving an avant-garde car was as much a part of the man as his clothes. He kept his vehicles clean and new.
FAMILY
On October 27, 1952 he joined hands with Gladys Hibbit in marriage raising five children. Paul bore two additional children. Residing at the residence of his birth, they maintained a homestead of three boys and two girls. Assisted by his wife of 65 years and children in tow they maintained a tight family presence, led a strong Christian life never yearning for more than their keep. Paul was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, a devout deacon at his church in as much so a hard-working gentleman witnessed by many, a strong person whom one could not outwork.
REMEMBRANCE
Becoming widowed in 2017 and garnering the assistance of his children, great and beyond, he enjoyed life until his final moments at home where he began. Preceding him was his beloved wife Gladys, son, Virgil and all his siblings. He leaves behind cherishing his memory three sons, Curtis (Vicki), Charles (Martha), Leroy; three daughters, Pauline (McCellus), Doretha Neal, Kathy (Eli); a brother-in-law Ervin Hibbitt; 22 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Remembering him may come as more than just the reading of these words.
You may:
Shed a tear because you knew and loved him
Laugh because you recall a good time the two of you had together
Smile at the moments he made you feel good
Whisper a thank you prayer for when he helped or gave you the best lesson you’ve ever learned
Pay him a final salute to creating, enjoying, and enduring a world class friendship.
Paul Samuel Davidson has been exalted into the rest, comfort, and enjoyment of Jesus Christ warranted by our Lord and Savior.
Funeral for family only: 2 p.m. Thursday May 6, 2021 at Owensboro Faith Fellowship Church 1836 W 5th Street, Owensboro.
Facebook Live streaming at Owensboro Faith Fellowship Church.
Visitation #1: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home Chapel, Whitesville.
Visitation #2: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church
McFarland Funeral is entrusted with the final tribute.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
