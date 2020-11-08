MILLPORT — Paul Sherman Sr., 57, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He worked as a timber cutter.
Survivors include his son, Paul Sherman; daughters Jennie Sherman and Tabitha Amos; stepdaughter Dana Ryan; sisters Carolyn Whitaker, Cynthia Salmon, Patricia Sherman, Becky Tracy and Betty Cavanaugh; and brothers Kenny and Charles Sherman.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented