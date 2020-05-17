Paul Stephen “Steve” Kost, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
He was born June 12, 1953, to the late Charles and Ethel Barnett Kost.
He was a retired Boilermaker from the Fluor Corporation.
He was a wonderful husband, father and friend.
The main thing he wanted people to know about was his Christian walk. He was a faithful member of The Fountain Downtown Prayer Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Leroy and Guy Kost; his sister, Barbara Buzan; one niece; and two nephews. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, the Rev. Alva Wilson.
He’s survived by his wife of 34 years, Marqueta Wilson-Kost; two daughters, Crystal Crowe (Troy) of Chandler, Indiana, and Megan Edwards (Ricky) of Owensboro; six grandsons, Cambron Crabtree of Owensboro, Kelby Crabtree of Evansville, Colin, Connor and Clinton Edwards of Owensboro and Judd Crowe of Chandler; one granddaughter, Maggie Edwards of Owensboro; a sister, Juanita Brown of Owensboro; his mother-in-law, Joyce Wilson; brother-in-law, the Rev. Billy Wilson (Lisa) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister-in -law, the Rev. Donna Lanham; two fur babies, Bo and Farrah; and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank our friends and neighbors for all the help they have given in the last few years.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private graveside services will be at Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
