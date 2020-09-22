Paul T. “P.T.” Brewer, 75, of Utica, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, in his sleep. He was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Louisville, to Harold Kenneth and Vera Vee Brewer. He worked as a heavy equipment project manager and was a certified diesel mechanic.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Taylor Brewer on Sept. 7, 2020; and granddaughter, Adrianna Kathleen Belt.
He is survived by his daughters, Jenny Brewer (Josh Cate), of Hillsboro, Missouri and Anita Cunningham (Tommy) of Murray; mother, Vera Vee Brewer, of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Anastasia Barcom and Kage Barcom.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Utica Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Utica, KY 42376.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented