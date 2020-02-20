Paul Thomas Sowders, 88, of Whitesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. He was born Dec. 20, 2020, in Philpot to the late Thomas Marvin and Ebbie Lenoir Haynes Sowders. He retired from the saw mill and was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Paul was a deacon and member of Whitesville Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris Ann Sowders; five sons, Melvin Sowders (Dawn), David Sowders (Jo Nell), Robert Sowders (Sylvia), Roy Sowders (the late Kathy) and Byron Sowders; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Whitesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cates Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 3, Whitesville, KY 42378.
