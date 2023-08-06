CENTRAL CITY — Paul Todd, 75, of Central City, died Aug. 3, 2023 while at his home with wife Sue (Armour).
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Sue Armour Todd; daughter, Heather Denise Todd (Gary); brother, Carl (Linda) Todd; sister, Kathy (Darrell) Buxton; step-sister, Barbara Little; sister-in-law, Barbara (Larry) Baugh; and four brothers-in-law, Jimmie (Susan) Armour, Earl (Penny) Armour, Bobby (Debbie) Armour and Danny (Lisa) Armour.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolence can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
