HARDINSBURG — Paul Wayne Severs, 75, of Union Star, died Oct. 12, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was a retired merchant mariner.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Swink Severs; son Erich Severs; daughter Nikki Swink; brothers George Severs Jr., Bill Severs, Larry Severs, Dale Severs and Kevin Severs; and sisters Janice Curry, Judy Schnitterbaum, Robin Frank and Becky Shelman.
In keeping with the wishes of Paul, the family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy: Autism Society.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
