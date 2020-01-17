CALHOUN — Paula A. May, 68, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Paula Alisa Sumner was born July 24, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Roy Lee Sr. and Sarah Gray Westerfield Sumner and married Willis Ray May on Nov. 17, 1990. She worked as a nurse’s aid in the area for years, was a member of Good Shepard Church in Owensboro and enjoyed going out for dinner.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Willis R. May; stepsons Tim May of Owensboro and John May of Calhoun; a special grandson, Clayton L. May; five step grandchildren; a brother, Roy Lee Sumner Jr. of Sacramento, California; a sister, Vickie Lanham of California; a special cousin, Loraine Cundiff of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Chapel at Rosehill Cemetery with Dr. Richard Sams officiating with burial there immediately following. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Paula’s family.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Paula A. May, Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Paula
