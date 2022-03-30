HARDINSBURG — Paula Anthony, 56, of Kingswood, died March 28, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was an employee of the Breckinridge County Board of Education, where she was an IT specialist at Breckinridge County Middle School.
Survivors: father, Paul Anthony, and sister, Nina Adcox.
Service: noon Friday, April 1, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Pocket Full of Hope.
Commented