Paula Boyd, 77, of Philpot, Kentucky, died, Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on April 1, 1942, in Ohio County to the late John and Nanalee Black. She is a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Paula was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by eight siblings.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Carl Boyd; her children, Shelly (John) Gentry, Jeff Boyd, Kim Boyd, Steven Boyd, and Carla (Bill) Donnell; grandchildren, Matthew Gentry, Celisia "CJ" Boyd, Chad Boyd, Chris Boyd, Trevor Boyd, Logan Boyd, Emily Thompson, Skylar Boyd, Savanna Thompson; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Conner (Chris) Black.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented