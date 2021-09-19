Paula Clark Kaelin, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 19, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Irvin G., Sr. and Wanda Faye Nance Clark. Paula was retired from the HON Co. and enjoyed reading, bowling, and was an avid U.K. basketball fan. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Irvin G. Clark, Jr.
Surviving are her daughters, Courtney Kaelin and Kristen Kaelin Scheer (Ken), all of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Kaleb Hamilton and Joseph Bratcher, both of Owensboro; and a sister, Judy Wyatt of Florence.
There will be no services for Paula at this time. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads, 1631 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
