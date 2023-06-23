GREENVILLE — Paula Diane Wallace, 69, of Greenville, died Wednesday June 21, 2023 at 4:58 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Wallace was born Aug. 7, 1953 in Muhlenberg County. She was a nurse, and retired from Western State.
She is survived by her sons, Todd Wallace and Seth Wallace; granddaughter, Olivia Wallace; sister, Janet (Larry) Reed; and brother, Lauren (Teresa) Simmons.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented