Paula Henning Robertson, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 8, 1958, in Hancock County to the late Joe and Ida Henning. Paula worked at Moonlite BBQ for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Adam Mitchell; sisters, Ida Swihart, Betty Williamson, Ellen Pate, and Margie Keiser; and brothers, Louis Henning and Steve Henning.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy Head; a son, Mike (Starr) Mitchell; grandkids, Jordyn Head, Michaela Mitchell, Jace Mitchell, A.J. Mitchell, and Jagger Mitchell; and siblings, Bessie Martin, Linda (John) Payne, Wayne (Vicky) Henning, Jane (Gary) Vanover, Judy (Leon) Williams, Billy (Lena) Henning, Mark (Donna) Henning, and Charlie (Gloria) Henning.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel, Owensboro. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
