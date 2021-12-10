Paula Jean Crowe, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 3, 1948, in Daviess County to the late James Leonard and Emma Pauline Sharp. Paula was an artist whose main medium was the sewing machine, completing every project with style and flair. Paula was also a musician, outstanding cook and loved to host extravagant family gatherings. She owned Perfect Touch Beauty Salon and Stychee Woman Studio. The studio was a passion that created a sense of community for women to share their stories while learning and creating projects that left a legacy.
Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her brother, Delmar Sharp.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tony Crowe; her children, Missi (Bryan) Istre and Paul (Amy) Ralph; her grandchildren, Ryan (Deanna), Hannah (Cole), Nick, Alex, Jessica, Emma and Lillian; her great-grandchildren, Leo and Landon; and her brother, Jim Sharp.
The service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Oasis Women’s Shelter, 2150 E. 19th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Paula Crowe may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
