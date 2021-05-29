ROCKPORT, Ind. — Paula Jean Daniel, 72, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Paula was an office manager at the Journal Democrat and a member of Bethel Church.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Daniel; daughter Meredith Dunn; and son Derek Daniel.
Service: Noon Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions: ALS Association at ALS.org.
