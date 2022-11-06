It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Paula Jean Peyton, 92, in Owensboro on Oct. 28, 2022. She was the first born child of John Michael and Pauline (LaRocca) Fehn on Nov. 26, 1929 in Evansville, Indiana.
Paula was a beautiful “Lady” inside and out. Her day didn’t start without putting her “face on” (makeup) along with her favorite lipstick and nail polish. She loved her horses and many dogs over the years. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, attending craft shows, painting, drawing, gardening and her flowers in the summer. Her favorite season was fall, and the changing leaves.
Paula married Marvin (Bud) Peyton on Jan. 26, 1952. She was a fun, energetic, loving and amazing Mother to her children. She was their best friend. Paula was also very confident, persistent, strong willed and thoughtful. Her cute little giggle and smile will be missed.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E Peyton in 2000; her daughter, Catherine Peyton in 2022; and her brother, John Michael Fehn, Jr. in 2021 (who passed away one year to the day before Paula).
Paula is survived by her sister, Victoria Watson, with whom she shared a home and was very close to; and her children, Cindy Myhalyk (Mac), Candace Peyton, Craig Peyton (Angie) and Crista Adamson (Ken). Paula was so proud of her grandchildren, Kalie Peyton Carlton (Jono), Kyle Peyton, Shayna Peyton, Keegan Adamson, Bre Adamson and Hannah Palmer. Her two great grandsons, Kaden Adamson and Hayes Carlton, brought her so much joy.
Paula lived a long and happy life for almost 93 years. Then in her loving home, on the morning of Oct. 28, with her family surrounding her, they opened the window and told her to jump on her favorite horse Rawhide and ride away…and she did.
The family would like to thank the special care givers of Feel the Love of Owensboro and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Per Paula’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to any charity of your choice.
