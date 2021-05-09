Paula Lynn Allen Pope was born Dec. 3, 1963, and entered the gates of heaven Friday, May 7, 2021, after a long battle with heart disease and diabetes. She was born in Daviess County to the late Barbara Poston Allen.
Paula will be remembered as a loving and very kind-hearted person who loved gardening and her family very much, especially her son, Doug; daughter Janiah; and her husband of 28 years, Donnie Pope. She was a 1982 OHS graduate and worked as a CNA at Rosedale Nursing Home. Paula loved music and was an avid fan of Kid Rock.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Poston; and a nephew, Charles Poiles.
She leaves behind to miss her, husband Donald Pope; son Douglas Allen (Becca); daughter Janiah Pope; granddaughter Bailey Allen-Smith; sisters Freda Poiles, Janie Allen (Kelly) and Michelle Allen (Brian); nephews Jeremy Poiles, Cameron Allen and Zach Allen; several cousins; and many friends.
Services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
