Paula Nicely, 78, of Owensboro, left her Earthly home Wednesday, April 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born June 23, 1944, in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Paul A. Baker and Cordia Johnson Bruner. Paula was a 1962 graduate of Owensboro High School and graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College. She taught in the Owensboro Public School System for 38 years teaching at Lee and Estes Elementary Schools. Teaching was her lifelong dream and calling.
After retirement, Paula led a group of Christian ladies, “The Ladies of Faith”, in Bible study in her home. Due to Sister Jo’s, which she was fondly called, health, the group retired in 2019 after 10 years of blessings. She continued her Bible literacy teaching up to the time of her “homegoing”. She had a heartfelt love for all her church friends. She attended several local churches and groups and loved them all. She taught Sunday school at the House of Prayer in Owensboro. Her last prayer for her family, friends, and fellow believers is to stay in love with our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, and she hopes to see us later!
Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jay Bruner.
She is survived by the one and only love of her life, Donald G. Nicely, of 61 years; her beloved children, Shelley (Nicely) Galloway of Savannah, Georgia, Nick (Beth) Nicely of Owensboro, and Jason (Candy) Nicely of Knottsville; her five wonderful grandchildren, Emily Galloway, Tyler (Felicia) Nicely, Maggie Jo (Dylan) Fenwick, Natalie (Alex) Love, and Nicole Nicely; her four precious great-granddaughters, Blakely Fenwick, Henley Nicely, Scottlynn Aud, and Brynlee Jo Fenwick; her sister, Sherry (Jody) Bratcher of Caneyville; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Serena Woods, Kevin Bratcher, Rhonda Clark, Jordy Bratcher, and Stephanie McCarty.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations to Beverly’s Hearty Slice, 2400 Friendship Drive, Owensboro or Hospice of Western KY, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
