Paula Schroader Stephenson, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 22, 1956, in Owensboro to Lee and Patricia Hancock Schroader. Paula was a retired registered nurse for River Valley Behavioral Health. She loved God, her family and animals, especially cats. Paula enjoyed music, movies, astrology and was a lifelong student of her precepts of faith, which is Christianity.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Murphy, in February 2021; daughter Jenny Murphy in 1971; half-brother Chris Schroader; and a nephew, Tyler Schroader.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Hancock Schroader; father Lee Schroader; two sisters, Donna Schroader and Joyce Rae Derington; half-sister Tammi Hudgins; daughter-in-law Tracie Ryan Murphy; three nephews, Aaron Moseley, Andrew Derington and Luke Geftos; great-nieces and nephews Nathan Moseley, Issac Moseley, Halana Moseley and Aidan Derington Murphy; and a great-great-niece, M.J. Moseley Burchfield.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
