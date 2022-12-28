BEAVER DAM — Paula Sue Hughes, 78, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born in Hartford May 9, 1944, to Gene Victoria and James Meade Smith. She attended elementary school in Indiana, junior high at Eastern in Owensboro, and Hartford High School. Paula then worked at General Electric before attending Brescia College, with a BA and a MA from Western Kentucky University. She enjoyed teaching at McHenry, Dundee, and Fordsville Elementary for 18 years.
After retiring, she opened Sue’s Country Quilts and Crafts for 12 years. She started the Sue Hughes Literacy Fund and was honored for her many years of dedication to the literacy program she started through the homemakers. She was a member of Cedar Grove Church in Olaton.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Everett Hughes Jr.; her parents, James Meade Smith and Gene Pirtle Smith; and step-dad, Gilbert Lewis.
She is survived by her son, James David (Vicki) Hughes of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Kyle Hughes and Kailyn Hughes, both of Hartford, Brock Hughes of Beaver Dam, Amanda Sheffield of Owensboro and Ashley Bulloch of Tennessee; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, with a burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
Commented