Paula “Susie” McKinley, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 8, 1945, in Patoka, Illinois to the late Paul and Jane “Bizz” Jones. She married her late husband, Roger McKinley, Sr., June 4, 1971.
In addition to her parents and husband, Susie was preceded in death by her sisters, Janet Bates, Jean Adams, Betty Carter, Marilyn Quick, Patricia Jones, and Joan Quick, and brothers, Charles Jones, Maurice Jones, and Edward Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy (Sonny) Carter; sons, Roger (Lisa) McKinley, Jr. and Keith (Sharise) McKinley; nine grandchildren, Roger McKinley, III, Ryan McKinley, Reid McKinley, Michael McKinley, Sarah Finn, Arron McKinley, Haley Carter, Hannah Carter, and Hope Carter; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte (Bob) Odom.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Tim Trout officiating the service. Burial will follow in Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented