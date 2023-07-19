Pauletta Kaye Turner McCarty, 75, went to sing with the angels in Heaven Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born June 18, 1948, in Owensboro to the late Butler Turner, Jr. and Mary Case Turner. Pauletta was an amazing singer. She would enter many singing contests as a young child, and she would sing in church with her dad and her sisters, Linda and Helen. When she would sing with her whole family, she would carry them throughout the song. Pauletta was strong in her faith in God. She was part of a tight-knit family and meant the world to her sisters. She treasured moments the most when her family was gathered, especially at Christmas time at her parents’ home. Pauletta adored her son and daughter-in-law. She will be greatly missed by them all.
Along with her parents, Pauletta was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry Turner, Linda Turner Jones, Roger Turner, Regina Turner Laws, and Helen Turner Davis, and grandchild, Bailey McCarty.
She is survived by her son, Charles “Binky” (Kristie) McCarty; her siblings, Larina Turner, LaDonna Turner, and Tammy Turner Rowan (Ricky); and plenty of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to assist with her celebration of life. Please contact Haley McGinnis Funeral Home for further information.
