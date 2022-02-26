HARDINSBURG — Pauletta Stephens, 70, of Garfield, died on February 24, 2022, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.
She is a retired construction laborer.
Survivors: husband, Jimmy Leon Stephens; son, Terry Stephens; daughters, Lori Beger, Jannye Hatfield, and Julia Adamiak; and sisters, Karen Lehotsky and Janie Leslie.
In keeping with the wishes of Pauletta, cremation was chosen with visitation at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge County 4-H Club.
