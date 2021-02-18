HARTFORD — Paulette Bratcher, 62, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hartford on March 1, 1958, daughter of the late Talta and Ida Bell Elms Renfrow.
Paulette was preceded in death also by her husband, Rickie Dale Bratcher; grandchild Jaylin Bratcher-Jeffers; sisters Joann Harper, Versie Leach, Grayford Myers, Marcella Dockery and Nelda Ferguson; and brothers Chester Jeen and Lynard Renfrow.
Paulette was a loving mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to the Lord and was a faithful member of the Hartford Apostolic Church.
Survivors include her son, Timothy Dale Bratcher; daughters Angie Michelle (Keith) Puckett, Tonya Deann (John) Barnett and Tesha Paulette (J) Hermann; grandchildren Monica (Travis) Huff, Jessica (Josh) Chinn, Alexis (Evan) Casebolt, Chandler Barnett, Brianna Puckett, Sydnee Bratcher, Braxton Bratcher, Tyler Horn, Peyton Horn, Veyda Horn, Addy Bratcher, Lilyian Horn, Destiny Hermann and William Hermann; great-grandchildren Dawson Chinn, Ezra Casebolt, Hudson Chinn, Elizabeth Hermann and Ezekiel Noffsinger; sisters Eileen (Terry) Morris, Clarice (the late Freddie) Everly, Donnie (Carolyn) Renfrow; brothers Damon (Linda) Renfrow, Neal (Crystal) Renfrow, Dalton (Juanita) Renfrow, Judy (Don) Hone and Tony (Belinda) Renfrow; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hartford Apostolic Church. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Masks are required during visitation and funeral service.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
