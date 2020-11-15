BELTON — Pauline Bailey, 83, of Belton, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. Mrs. Bailey was born in Butler County on Oct. 9, 1937. She was a cashier for a Lakes IGA and the Dollar General Store and was a member of New Midway Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family, crafting, yard sales and her cat, Sheba.
Mrs. Bailey is preceded in death by her parents, Percy Givens and Esther Hammers Givens; sisters Marie, Elva Lee and Carolyn Givens; brother Larry Givens; and stepson Glynn Bailey.
Survivors include her husband, Sherman Ray Bailey of Belton; daughters Karen Morgan of Hopkinsville, Linda Kirby of Quality; stepdaughter Teresa Chamblin; grandchildren Phillip Morgan of Belton and Jared “J.D.” Morgan of Belton; brothers Alton Givens and Earl Givens; and sister Pearl Butler.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Colton Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery in Quality. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tucker
