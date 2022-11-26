SHREVEPORT, La. — Pauline McFarling, 93, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Oak Ridge Manor in Brownwood, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil “Mike” McFarling.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Lisa) McFarling; granddaughters, Breanna McFarling, Kelsey Millikin, and Kourtney Swindler; and nine great-grandchildren, Aylah, Abraham, Stella, Kane, Olivia, Londyn, Johnny, Maverick, and Abby.
Service: Noon Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
