ROCKPORT, Ind. — Pauline Percell-Compton Brown, 101, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was born in Rockport (Lake Mill), Indiana, on July 26, 1919, to the Rev. Stanley and Clesta (Lindsey) Percell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Percell.
She leaves to mourn, daughters Clesta Lanita, Leila Faye Taylor (Joe) and Patricia Jones (Anthony); sons Isaac Jr., W.H. Greer and James Arthur; grandchildren Tiffany Monique Wilson, Cherrod Diane Pate, ReNeitha Jackson, Ashley Floyd, Warren “Trey” Hardin Pate (Noor), ReShawn McNary, Candace Montgomery, Nicole James, Rosiland Brown, Alexa Rogers, Andrea Cummins (Cory) and Anthony Jones Jr. (Latasha); devoted niece Tequita Ann Percell and her son, Eldonn Chandler; and a host or relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family memorial service will be held post pandemic rules.
