CROMWELL — Pauline Phelps Baize, 86, of Cromwell, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab. Pauline retired from the Hartford Water Plant and was a dedicated member of Oak Grove Church of God.
Survivors: children, Ricky (Kathy) Phelps, Terry (Lisa) Phelps, Sherrell Phelps, Vickie Nichols, Cindy (Greg) Embrey, Keta Black, and Carol (Scott) Frizell, and siblings, Billy (Mary) Fulton, Owen Fulton, Danny (Margie) Fulton, Lena (Arnold) McKenney, and Reba Juvrud.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Oak Grove Church of God, Cromwell. Burial: Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
