Pauline “Polly” Reed, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Maceo on Feb. 17, 1932, to the late David and Annie Aubrey Lancaster. Polly was retired from General Electric. She was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. Polly enjoyed doing crosswords and reading.
Along with her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lee Reed; her brother, William Bevly Lancaster; and son-in-law Leamon Wilson.
Polly is survived by her children, Pamela Wilson and Cindy (Paul) Jennings; her grandchildren, Kevin (April) Jennings, Stacey (Drew) Fulkerson, Richard Wilson, Monica (Tim) Lindsey and Aaron (Sheila) Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Cody Jennings, Savannah Jennings, Morgan (Brandon) Loyd, Cory (James) Wilson, Alex Wilson, Kera Wilson, Brianna Lindsey, Benjamin Lindsey, Briley Lindsey, Remy Wilson, Barrett Wilson, Gabriel Wilson and Maggie Jo Wilson; her great-great-grandchildren, Hudson, Bristol and Emersyn; and her sisters, Patsy Logsdon, Bertha Brown, Nellie Lindsey and Mibbie Miller.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Polly in person at the gathering of friends is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 W. Third St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
