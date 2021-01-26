HORSE BRANCH — Pauline Renfrow Probus, 81, of Horse Branch, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She was born March 5, 1939, in Arnold, the daughter of Herbert and Beulah Bates Renfrow. She was baptized into Christ while attending Dan Station Independent Baptist Church. Pauline was a faithful homemaker and dedicated her life to serving and teaching her family.
Pauline was a very strong, independent, big-hearted matriarch to her family. She was a quiet leader who devoted her life to teaching her daughters and grandchildren the true meaning of hard work and undeniable love. She loved to host big family dinners and took great passion in teaching her personal ways of cooking. Some of her specialties included: fried chicken, homemade biscuits and gravy, and fried fish and hushpuppies. These recipes will be cherished for generations. Pauline loved to raise a garden in the summertime and worked tirelessly to can and freeze vegetables. This is another art she loved to pass down to her family. Pauline was an avid lover of UK basketball! She never missed a game, and could frequently be seen coaching from her armchair, cheering on her beloved Wildcats. She was always there to share a phone call and discuss the game or explain how to prepare a pot of dried beans and cornbread. Above all, she loved her family.
Aside from her parents, Pauline was proceeded in death by her loyal husband, Denver Earl Probus. Also, proceeding her was a beloved daughter, Linda Gayle Probus Nelson (Keith), and a precious grand-daughter Lauren Elizabeth Nelson. The family takes great comfort in knowing she is finally reunited with her cherished, Linda and Lauren, and they are singing praises at heaven’s gates. Also, it is a blessing to know she is reunited with Denny, her dear parents, and brothers and sisters who’ve moved on, and they are enjoying their eternal lives together. She was also proceeded in death by two sisters, Evalene Renfrow and Mae Lavene Renfrow, and four brothers, Wendell Renfrow, Glendall Renfrow, Elmer Renfrow and Jerry Renfrow.
Pauline leaves behind to cherish her memory, three daughters, Debby Probus Bryant (Ivan), of Cromwell, Margaret Ann Probus, of Horse Branch, and Renee Probus Martin (Matt), of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, Amy Bryant Tichenor (Jody), Adam Bryant, Tena Probus Oliver, Christa D. Flamion, Job D. Wilson (Krystalynn), Tiffany Nelson Deweese (Matthew), Enoch Nelson (Anna), Keifer Martin, and Taylor Martin Wendt (Jake); 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, J.W. Renfrow, W.L. Renfrow, and L.G. Renfrow, and one sister, Laverne Embry.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Travis Shaun Renfrow officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to State Requirements we are allowed 50% of our seating capacity and masks are required.
Commented